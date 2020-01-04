Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 4, 2020 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 33 23 10 0 0 46 135 111
Brampton 33 19 12 2 0 40 125 103
Reading 33 18 11 4 0 40 114 112
Maine 30 17 12 0 1 35 98 103
Adirondack 37 13 15 4 5 35 109 131
Worcester 32 11 19 2 0 24 92 119
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 30 23 3 3 1 50 104 63
Florida 32 20 8 2 2 44 111 80
Greenville 35 17 17 0 1 35 113 122
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113
Norfolk 35 10 22 3 0 23 87 130
Jacksonville 30 9 17 4 0 22 78 105
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 34 20 8 6 0 46 103 87
Toledo 31 19 9 3 0 41 124 94
Fort Wayne 33 16 12 5 0 37 124 122
Wheeling 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 103
Indy 33 16 16 1 0 33 103 95
Kalamazoo 31 12 16 3 0 27 97 128
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 36 23 7 5 1 52 136 113
Idaho 35 19 11 3 2 43 99 99
Utah 32 18 9 4 1 41 115 86
Rapid City 32 17 12 3 0 37 94 101
Wichita 36 15 15 6 0 36 103 130
Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 35 14 18 2 1 31 110 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Florida 1, South Carolina 0

Maine 5, Jacksonville 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 1, OT

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Maine, 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

