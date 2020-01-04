All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113 Brampton 33 19 12 2 0 40 125 103 Reading 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 117 Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134 Maine 31 17 13 0 1 35 100 106 Worcester 33 12 19 2 0 26 97 121 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 31 23 4 3 1 50 107 68 Florida 33 21 8 2 2 46 116 83 Greenville 35 17 17 0 1 35 113 122 Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85 Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113 Jacksonville 31 10 17 4 0 24 81 107 Norfolk 35 10 22 3 0 23 87 130 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 34 20 8 6 0 46 103 87 Toledo 32 19 10 3 0 41 126 99 Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125 Wheeling 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 103 Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97 Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 36 23 7 5 1 52 136 113 Idaho 35 19 11 3 2 43 99 99 Utah 32 18 9 4 1 41 115 86 Rapid City 32 17 12 3 0 37 94 101 Wichita 36 15 15 6 0 36 103 130 Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110 Tulsa 35 14 18 2 1 31 110 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Advertisement

Florida 1, South Carolina 0

Maine 5, Jacksonville 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 1, OT

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Jacksonville 3, Maine 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Worcester 5, Reading 2

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Indy 5, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.