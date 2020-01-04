|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|34
|24
|10
|0
|0
|48
|138
|113
|Brampton
|33
|19
|12
|2
|0
|40
|125
|103
|Reading
|34
|18
|12
|4
|0
|40
|116
|117
|Adirondack
|38
|13
|15
|5
|5
|36
|111
|134
|Maine
|31
|17
|13
|0
|1
|35
|100
|106
|Worcester
|33
|12
|19
|2
|0
|26
|97
|121
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|31
|23
|4
|3
|1
|50
|107
|68
|Florida
|33
|21
|8
|2
|2
|46
|116
|83
|Greenville
|35
|17
|17
|0
|1
|35
|113
|122
|Orlando
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|81
|85
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|16
|0
|0
|26
|95
|113
|Jacksonville
|31
|10
|17
|4
|0
|24
|81
|107
|Norfolk
|35
|10
|22
|3
|0
|23
|87
|130
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|34
|20
|8
|6
|0
|46
|103
|87
|Toledo
|32
|19
|10
|3
|0
|41
|126
|99
|Fort Wayne
|34
|17
|12
|5
|0
|39
|130
|125
|Wheeling
|32
|16
|12
|4
|0
|36
|100
|103
|Indy
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|108
|97
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|3
|0
|27
|100
|134
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|36
|23
|7
|5
|1
|52
|136
|113
|Idaho
|35
|19
|11
|3
|2
|43
|99
|99
|Utah
|32
|18
|9
|4
|1
|41
|115
|86
|Rapid City
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|94
|101
|Wichita
|36
|15
|15
|6
|0
|36
|103
|130
|Kansas City
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|112
|110
|Tulsa
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|110
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Worcester 4, Reading 1
Greenville 5, Norfolk 3
Florida 1, South Carolina 0
Maine 5, Jacksonville 3
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2
Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 1, OT
Kansas City 4, Allen 2
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Utah 6, Rapid City 1
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Jacksonville 3, Maine 2
Florida 5, South Carolina 3
Worcester 5, Reading 2
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Indy 5, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
