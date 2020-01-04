Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 4, 2020 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 33 19 12 2 0 40 125 103
Reading 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 117
Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 31 17 13 0 1 35 100 106
Worcester 33 12 19 2 0 26 97 121
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 31 23 4 3 1 50 107 68
Florida 33 21 8 2 2 46 116 83
Greenville 35 17 17 0 1 35 113 122
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 30 14 16 0 0 28 98 115
Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 31 10 17 4 0 24 81 107
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 34 20 8 6 0 46 103 87
Toledo 32 19 10 3 0 41 126 99
Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 103
Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 36 23 7 5 1 52 136 113
Idaho 35 19 11 3 2 43 99 99
Utah 32 18 9 4 1 41 115 86
Rapid City 32 17 12 3 0 37 94 101
Wichita 36 15 15 6 0 36 103 130
Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 35 14 18 2 1 31 110 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Florida 1, South Carolina 0

Maine 5, Jacksonville 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 1, OT

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Jacksonville 3, Maine 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Worcester 5, Reading 2

Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2, OT

Indy 5, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

