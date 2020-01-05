Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 5, 2020 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 33 19 12 2 0 40 125 103
Reading 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 117
Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 31 17 13 0 1 35 100 106
Worcester 34 13 19 2 0 28 103 124
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 32 24 4 3 1 52 110 70
Florida 34 22 8 2 2 48 121 87
Greenville 36 17 17 1 1 36 117 127
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 31 14 17 0 0 28 100 118
Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 35 21 8 6 0 48 107 87
Toledo 32 19 10 3 0 41 126 99
Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 33 16 13 4 0 36 100 107
Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 37 24 7 5 1 54 143 115
Idaho 36 19 12 3 2 43 101 102
Utah 33 18 9 4 2 42 117 89
Rapid City 33 18 12 3 0 39 97 103
Wichita 37 15 16 6 0 36 105 137
Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 36 15 18 2 1 33 113 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Jacksonville 3, Maine 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Advertisement

Worcester 5, Reading 2

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2, OT

Indy 5, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 0

Allen 7, Wichita 2

Tulsa 3, Idaho 2

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Rapid City 3, Utah 2, SO

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT

Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history