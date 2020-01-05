|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|34
|24
|10
|0
|0
|48
|138
|113
|Brampton
|33
|19
|12
|2
|0
|40
|125
|103
|Reading
|34
|18
|12
|4
|0
|40
|116
|117
|Adirondack
|38
|13
|15
|5
|5
|36
|111
|134
|Maine
|31
|17
|13
|0
|1
|35
|100
|106
|Worcester
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|103
|124
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|31
|23
|4
|3
|1
|50
|107
|68
|Florida
|34
|22
|8
|2
|2
|48
|121
|87
|Greenville
|36
|17
|17
|1
|1
|36
|117
|127
|Orlando
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|81
|85
|Atlanta
|30
|14
|16
|0
|0
|28
|98
|115
|Norfolk
|36
|10
|22
|4
|0
|24
|89
|133
|Jacksonville
|32
|10
|18
|4
|0
|24
|84
|113
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|35
|21
|8
|6
|0
|48
|107
|87
|Toledo
|32
|19
|10
|3
|0
|41
|126
|99
|Fort Wayne
|34
|17
|12
|5
|0
|39
|130
|125
|Wheeling
|33
|16
|13
|4
|0
|36
|100
|107
|Indy
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|108
|97
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|3
|0
|27
|100
|134
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|37
|24
|7
|5
|1
|54
|143
|115
|Idaho
|36
|19
|12
|3
|2
|43
|101
|102
|Utah
|33
|18
|9
|4
|2
|42
|117
|89
|Rapid City
|33
|18
|12
|3
|0
|39
|97
|103
|Wichita
|37
|15
|16
|6
|0
|36
|105
|137
|Kansas City
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|112
|110
|Tulsa
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|113
|119
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Jacksonville 3, Maine 2
Florida 5, South Carolina 3
Worcester 5, Reading 2
Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2, OT
Indy 5, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 0
Allen 7, Wichita 2
Tulsa 3, Idaho 2
Rapid City 3, Utah 2, SO
Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT
Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Maine at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
