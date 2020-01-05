All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113 Brampton 34 20 12 2 0 42 132 106 Reading 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 117 Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134 Maine 31 17 13 0 1 35 100 106 Worcester 34 13 19 2 0 28 103 124 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 32 24 4 3 1 52 110 70 Florida 34 22 8 2 2 48 121 87 Greenville 36 17 17 1 1 36 117 127 Orlando 32 13 14 4 1 31 84 92 Atlanta 31 14 17 0 0 28 100 118 Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133 Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 35 21 8 6 0 48 107 87 Toledo 32 19 10 3 0 41 126 99 Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125 Wheeling 33 16 13 4 0 36 100 107 Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97 Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 37 24 7 5 1 54 143 115 Idaho 36 19 12 3 2 43 101 102 Utah 33 18 9 4 2 42 117 89 Rapid City 33 18 12 3 0 39 97 103 Wichita 37 15 16 6 0 36 105 137 Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110 Tulsa 36 15 18 2 1 33 113 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Jacksonville 3, Maine 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Worcester 5, Reading 2

Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2, OT

Indy 5, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 0

Allen 7, Wichita 2

Tulsa 3, Idaho 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2, SO

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 7, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT

Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

