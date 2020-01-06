Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 6, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 34 20 12 2 0 42 132 106
Reading 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 117
Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 31 17 13 0 1 35 100 106
Worcester 34 13 19 2 0 28 103 124
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 32 24 4 3 1 52 110 70
Florida 34 22 8 2 2 48 121 87
Greenville 36 17 17 1 1 36 117 127
Orlando 32 13 14 4 1 31 84 92
Atlanta 31 14 17 0 0 28 100 118
Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 35 21 8 6 0 48 107 87
Toledo 33 20 10 3 0 43 134 100
Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 34 16 14 4 0 36 101 115
Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 37 24 7 5 1 54 143 115
Idaho 37 20 12 3 2 45 104 103
Utah 34 18 10 4 2 42 119 94
Rapid City 34 19 12 3 0 41 102 105
Wichita 37 15 16 6 0 36 105 137
Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 37 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 7, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT

Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Rapid City 5, Utah 2

Toledo 8, Wheeling 1

Idaho 3, Tulsa 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

