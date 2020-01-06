All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113 Brampton 34 20 12 2 0 42 132 106 Reading 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 117 Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134 Maine 31 17 13 0 1 35 100 106 Worcester 34 13 19 2 0 28 103 124 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 32 24 4 3 1 52 110 70 Florida 34 22 8 2 2 48 121 87 Greenville 36 17 17 1 1 36 117 127 Orlando 32 13 14 4 1 31 84 92 Atlanta 31 14 17 0 0 28 100 118 Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133 Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 35 21 8 6 0 48 107 87 Toledo 33 20 10 3 0 43 134 100 Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125 Wheeling 34 16 14 4 0 36 101 115 Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97 Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 37 24 7 5 1 54 143 115 Idaho 37 20 12 3 2 45 104 103 Utah 34 18 10 4 2 42 119 94 Rapid City 34 19 12 3 0 41 102 105 Wichita 37 15 16 6 0 36 105 137 Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110 Tulsa 37 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 7, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT

Worcester 6, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Rapid City 5, Utah 2

Toledo 8, Wheeling 1

Idaho 3, Tulsa 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

