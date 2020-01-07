Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 7, 2020 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 35 21 12 2 0 44 140 108
Reading 35 19 12 4 0 42 118 118
Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 32 17 14 0 1 35 101 108
Worcester 34 13 19 2 0 28 103 124
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 33 25 4 3 1 54 115 71
Florida 35 22 9 2 2 48 123 95
Greenville 36 17 17 1 1 36 117 127
Orlando 32 13 14 4 1 31 84 92
Atlanta 32 14 18 0 0 28 101 123
Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 35 21 8 6 0 48 107 87
Toledo 33 20 10 3 0 43 134 100
Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 34 16 14 4 0 36 101 115
Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 37 24 7 5 1 54 143 115
Idaho 37 20 12 3 2 45 104 103
Utah 34 18 10 4 2 42 119 94
Rapid City 34 19 12 3 0 41 102 105
Wichita 37 15 16 6 0 36 105 137
Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 37 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 2, Maine 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 1

Advertisement

Brampton 8, Florida 2

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time