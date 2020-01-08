Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

January 8, 2020 11:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 24 10 0 0 48 138 113
Brampton 35 21 12 2 0 44 140 108
Reading 35 19 12 4 0 42 118 118
Adirondack 38 13 15 5 5 36 111 134
Maine 32 17 14 0 1 35 101 108
Worcester 34 13 19 2 0 28 103 124
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 33 25 4 3 1 54 115 71
Florida 35 22 9 2 2 48 123 95
Greenville 36 17 17 1 1 36 117 127
Orlando 32 13 14 4 1 31 84 92
Atlanta 32 14 18 0 0 28 101 123
Norfolk 36 10 22 4 0 24 89 133
Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 36 22 8 6 0 50 111 88
Toledo 33 20 10 3 0 43 134 100
Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125
Wheeling 34 16 14 4 0 36 101 115
Indy 34 17 16 1 0 35 108 97
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 38 24 7 6 1 55 146 119
Idaho 37 20 12 3 2 45 104 103
Utah 34 18 10 4 2 42 119 94
Rapid City 35 19 13 3 0 41 103 109
Wichita 38 16 16 6 0 38 109 140
Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110
Tulsa 37 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 2, Maine 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 1

Brampton 8, Florida 2

Wichita 4, Allen 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Rapid City 1

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

