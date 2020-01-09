|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|34
|24
|10
|0
|0
|48
|138
|113
|Brampton
|35
|21
|12
|2
|0
|44
|140
|108
|Reading
|35
|19
|12
|4
|0
|42
|118
|118
|Adirondack
|38
|13
|15
|5
|5
|36
|111
|134
|Maine
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|101
|108
|Worcester
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|103
|124
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|33
|25
|4
|3
|1
|54
|115
|71
|Florida
|35
|22
|9
|2
|2
|48
|123
|95
|Greenville
|36
|17
|17
|1
|1
|36
|117
|127
|Orlando
|32
|13
|14
|4
|1
|31
|84
|92
|Atlanta
|32
|14
|18
|0
|0
|28
|101
|123
|Norfolk
|36
|10
|22
|4
|0
|24
|89
|133
|Jacksonville
|32
|10
|18
|4
|0
|24
|84
|113
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|36
|22
|8
|6
|0
|50
|111
|88
|Toledo
|33
|20
|10
|3
|0
|43
|134
|100
|Fort Wayne
|34
|17
|12
|5
|0
|39
|130
|125
|Wheeling
|34
|16
|14
|4
|0
|36
|101
|115
|Indy
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|108
|97
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|3
|0
|27
|100
|134
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|38
|24
|7
|6
|1
|55
|146
|119
|Idaho
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|104
|103
|Utah
|34
|18
|10
|4
|2
|42
|119
|94
|Rapid City
|35
|19
|13
|3
|0
|41
|103
|109
|Wichita
|38
|16
|16
|6
|0
|38
|109
|140
|Kansas City
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|112
|110
|Tulsa
|37
|15
|19
|2
|1
|33
|114
|122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cincinnati 4, Rapid City 1
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.