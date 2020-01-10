All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 25 10 0 0 50 141 115 Brampton 36 22 12 2 0 46 143 109 Reading 36 20 12 4 0 44 123 120 Adirondack 39 13 16 5 5 36 113 137 Maine 33 17 15 0 1 35 103 111 Worcester 35 14 19 2 0 30 106 126 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 34 25 5 3 1 54 116 74 Florida 36 22 10 2 2 48 125 101 Greenville 38 18 18 1 1 38 124 132 Orlando 33 14 14 4 1 33 89 92 Atlanta 33 15 18 0 0 30 104 124 Norfolk 37 10 23 4 0 24 89 138 Jacksonville 32 10 18 4 0 24 84 113 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 36 22 8 6 0 50 111 88 Toledo 34 20 10 3 1 44 137 104 Fort Wayne 34 17 12 5 0 39 130 125 Indy 35 18 16 1 0 37 112 100 Wheeling 35 16 15 4 0 36 103 120 Kalamazoo 32 12 17 3 0 27 100 134 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 38 24 7 6 1 55 146 119 Idaho 37 20 12 3 2 45 104 103 Utah 34 18 10 4 2 42 119 94 Rapid City 35 19 13 3 0 41 103 109 Wichita 38 16 16 6 0 38 109 140 Kansas City 34 16 16 2 0 34 112 110 Tulsa 37 15 19 2 1 33 114 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Wheeling 2

Greenville 6, Florida 2

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2

Brampton 3, South Carolina 1

Newfoundland 3, Maine 2

Indy 4, Toledo 3, SO

Orlando 5, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

