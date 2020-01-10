|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|35
|25
|10
|0
|0
|50
|141
|115
|Brampton
|36
|22
|12
|2
|0
|46
|143
|109
|Reading
|36
|20
|12
|4
|0
|44
|123
|120
|Adirondack
|39
|13
|16
|5
|5
|36
|113
|137
|Maine
|33
|17
|15
|0
|1
|35
|103
|111
|Worcester
|35
|14
|19
|2
|0
|30
|106
|126
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|34
|25
|5
|3
|1
|54
|116
|74
|Florida
|36
|22
|10
|2
|2
|48
|125
|101
|Greenville
|38
|18
|18
|1
|1
|38
|124
|132
|Orlando
|33
|14
|14
|4
|1
|33
|89
|92
|Atlanta
|33
|15
|18
|0
|0
|30
|104
|124
|Norfolk
|37
|10
|23
|4
|0
|24
|89
|138
|Jacksonville
|32
|10
|18
|4
|0
|24
|84
|113
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|36
|22
|8
|6
|0
|50
|111
|88
|Toledo
|34
|20
|10
|4
|0
|44
|137
|104
|Fort Wayne
|34
|17
|12
|5
|0
|39
|130
|125
|Indy
|35
|18
|16
|1
|0
|37
|112
|100
|Wheeling
|35
|16
|15
|4
|0
|36
|103
|120
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|3
|0
|27
|100
|134
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|38
|24
|7
|6
|1
|55
|146
|119
|Idaho
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|104
|103
|Utah
|34
|18
|10
|4
|2
|42
|119
|94
|Rapid City
|35
|19
|13
|3
|0
|41
|103
|109
|Wichita
|38
|16
|16
|6
|0
|38
|109
|140
|Kansas City
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|112
|110
|Tulsa
|37
|15
|19
|2
|1
|33
|114
|122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Atlanta 3, Greenville 1
Reading 5, Wheeling 2
Greenville 6, Florida 2
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2
Brampton 3, South Carolina 1
Newfoundland 3, Maine 2
Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT
Orlando 5, Norfolk 0
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
