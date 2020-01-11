Listen Live Sports

January 11, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 35 25 10 0 0 50 141 115
Brampton 36 22 12 2 0 46 143 109
Reading 36 20 12 4 0 44 123 120
Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139
Maine 34 17 16 0 1 35 105 115
Worcester 35 14 19 2 0 30 106 126
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 34 25 5 3 1 54 116 74
Florida 36 22 10 2 2 48 125 101
Greenville 38 18 18 1 1 38 124 132
Orlando 33 14 14 4 1 33 89 92
Atlanta 34 15 19 0 0 30 107 131
Jacksonville 33 11 18 4 0 26 91 116
Norfolk 37 10 23 4 0 24 89 138
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 37 22 9 6 0 50 113 93
Toledo 34 20 10 3 1 44 137 104
Fort Wayne 35 17 13 5 0 39 132 128
Indy 35 18 16 1 0 37 112 100
Wheeling 35 16 15 4 0 36 103 120
Kalamazoo 33 12 17 4 0 28 102 137
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 39 25 7 6 1 57 149 121
Idaho 38 21 12 3 2 47 107 105
Rapid City 36 20 13 3 0 43 108 111
Utah 35 18 11 4 2 42 119 97
Wichita 39 17 16 6 0 40 112 140
Kansas City 35 17 16 2 0 36 117 111
Tulsa 38 15 20 2 1 33 115 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Wheeling 2

Greenville 6, Florida 2

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2

Brampton 3, South Carolina 1

Newfoundland 3, Maine 2

Indy 4, Toledo 3, SO

Orlando 5, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3

Allen 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Utah 0

Idaho 3, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 5, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

