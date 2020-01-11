All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 25 10 0 0 50 141 115 Brampton 36 22 12 2 0 46 143 109 Reading 36 20 12 4 0 44 123 120 Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139 Maine 34 17 16 0 1 35 105 115 Worcester 35 14 19 2 0 30 106 126 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 35 26 5 3 1 56 120 75 Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105 Greenville 38 18 18 1 1 38 124 132 Orlando 33 14 14 4 1 33 89 92 Atlanta 34 15 19 0 0 30 107 131 Jacksonville 33 11 18 4 0 26 91 116 Norfolk 37 10 23 4 0 24 89 138 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 37 22 9 6 0 50 113 93 Toledo 34 20 10 3 1 44 137 104 Fort Wayne 36 18 13 5 0 41 138 129 Indy 35 18 16 1 0 37 112 100 Wheeling 36 16 16 4 0 36 104 126 Kalamazoo 33 12 17 4 0 28 102 137 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 39 25 7 6 1 57 149 121 Idaho 38 21 12 3 2 47 107 105 Rapid City 36 20 13 3 0 43 108 111 Utah 35 18 11 4 2 42 119 97 Wichita 39 17 16 6 0 40 112 140 Kansas City 35 17 16 2 0 36 117 111 Tulsa 38 15 20 2 1 33 115 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Wheeling 2

Greenville 6, Florida 2

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2

Brampton 3, South Carolina 1

Newfoundland 3, Maine 2

Indy 4, Toledo 3, SO

Orlando 5, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3

Allen 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Utah 0

Idaho 3, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 5, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

South Carolina 4, Florida 1

Brampton at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 1

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

