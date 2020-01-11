Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

January 11, 2020 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 36 26 10 0 0 52 146 118
Brampton 37 22 13 2 0 46 146 113
Reading 36 20 12 4 0 44 123 120
Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139
Maine 34 17 16 0 1 35 105 115
Worcester 36 14 20 2 0 30 109 131
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 35 26 5 3 1 56 120 75
Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105
Greenville 38 18 18 1 1 38 124 132
Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 92 98
Atlanta 34 15 19 0 0 30 107 131
Jacksonville 34 12 18 4 0 28 95 119
Norfolk 38 11 23 4 0 26 95 141
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 37 22 9 6 0 50 113 93
Toledo 35 20 11 3 1 44 139 107
Fort Wayne 36 18 13 5 0 41 138 129
Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102
Wheeling 36 16 16 4 0 36 104 126
Kalamazoo 34 12 18 4 0 28 106 143
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 40 26 7 6 1 59 155 125
Idaho 38 21 12 3 2 47 107 105
Utah 36 19 11 4 2 44 124 100
Rapid City 36 20 13 3 0 43 108 111
Wichita 40 18 16 6 0 42 116 140
Kansas City 36 17 17 2 0 36 117 115
Tulsa 39 15 21 2 1 33 118 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Wheeling 2

Greenville 6, Florida 2

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2

Brampton 3, South Carolina 1

Newfoundland 3, Maine 2

Indy 4, Toledo 3, SO

Orlando 5, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3

Allen 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Utah 0

Idaho 3, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 5, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

South Carolina 4, Florida 1

Jacksonville 4, Brampton 3

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 1

Indy 3, Toledo 2

Norfolk 6, Orlando 3

Allen 6, Kalamazoo 4

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

