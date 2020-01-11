|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|36
|26
|10
|0
|0
|52
|146
|118
|Brampton
|37
|22
|13
|2
|0
|46
|146
|113
|Reading
|36
|20
|12
|4
|0
|44
|123
|120
|Adirondack
|40
|14
|16
|5
|5
|38
|117
|139
|Maine
|34
|17
|16
|0
|1
|35
|105
|115
|Worcester
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|109
|131
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|35
|26
|5
|3
|1
|56
|120
|75
|Florida
|37
|22
|11
|2
|2
|48
|126
|105
|Greenville
|38
|18
|18
|1
|1
|38
|124
|132
|Orlando
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|92
|98
|Atlanta
|34
|15
|19
|0
|0
|30
|107
|131
|Jacksonville
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|95
|119
|Norfolk
|38
|11
|23
|4
|0
|26
|95
|141
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|37
|22
|9
|6
|0
|50
|113
|93
|Toledo
|35
|20
|11
|3
|1
|44
|139
|107
|Fort Wayne
|36
|18
|13
|5
|0
|41
|138
|129
|Indy
|36
|19
|16
|1
|0
|39
|115
|102
|Wheeling
|36
|16
|16
|4
|0
|36
|104
|126
|Kalamazoo
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|106
|143
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|40
|26
|7
|6
|1
|59
|155
|125
|Idaho
|38
|21
|12
|3
|2
|47
|107
|105
|Utah
|36
|19
|11
|4
|2
|44
|124
|100
|Rapid City
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|108
|111
|Wichita
|40
|18
|16
|6
|0
|42
|116
|140
|Kansas City
|36
|17
|17
|2
|0
|36
|117
|115
|Tulsa
|39
|15
|21
|2
|1
|33
|118
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Reading 5, Wheeling 2
Greenville 6, Florida 2
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2
Brampton 3, South Carolina 1
Newfoundland 3, Maine 2
Indy 4, Toledo 3, SO
Orlando 5, Norfolk 0
Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3
Allen 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1
Wichita 3, Utah 0
Idaho 3, Fort Wayne 2
Rapid City 5, Cincinnati 2
Adirondack 4, Maine 2
South Carolina 4, Florida 1
Jacksonville 4, Brampton 3
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 1
Indy 3, Toledo 2
Norfolk 6, Orlando 3
Allen 6, Kalamazoo 4
Utah 5, Tulsa 3
Wichita 4, Kansas City 0
Cincinnati at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Brampton at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
