All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 37 27 10 0 0 54 148 118 Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114 Reading 36 20 12 4 0 44 123 120 Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139 Maine 35 17 17 0 1 35 105 117 Worcester 36 14 20 2 0 30 109 131 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 36 27 5 3 1 58 122 76 Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105 Greenville 39 18 19 1 1 38 125 134 Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 92 98 Atlanta 35 16 19 0 0 32 108 131 Jacksonville 34 12 18 4 0 28 95 119 Norfolk 38 11 23 4 0 26 95 141 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95 Toledo 35 20 11 3 1 44 139 107 Fort Wayne 36 18 13 5 0 41 138 129 Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102 Wheeling 36 16 16 4 0 36 104 126 Kalamazoo 34 12 18 4 0 28 106 143 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 40 26 7 6 1 59 155 125 Idaho 38 21 12 3 2 47 107 105 Utah 36 19 11 4 2 44 124 100 Rapid City 37 20 14 3 0 43 110 117 Wichita 40 18 16 6 0 42 116 140 Kansas City 36 17 17 2 0 36 117 115 Tulsa 39 15 21 2 1 33 118 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

South Carolina 4, Florida 1

Jacksonville 4, Brampton 3

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 1

Indy 3, Toledo 2

Norfolk 6, Orlando 3

Allen 6, Kalamazoo 4

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Brampton 0

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Newfoundland 2, Maine 0

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

