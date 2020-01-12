Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 12, 2020 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 37 27 10 0 0 54 148 118
Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114
Reading 37 20 13 4 0 44 126 125
Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139
Maine 35 17 17 0 1 35 105 117
Worcester 37 15 20 2 0 32 114 134
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 36 27 5 3 1 58 122 76
Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105
Greenville 39 18 19 1 1 38 125 134
Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 92 98
Atlanta 35 16 19 0 0 32 108 131
Jacksonville 34 12 18 4 0 28 95 119
Norfolk 38 11 23 4 0 26 95 141
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95
Toledo 35 20 11 3 1 44 139 107
Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133
Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102
Wheeling 36 16 16 4 0 36 104 126
Kalamazoo 34 12 18 4 0 28 106 143
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 40 26 7 6 1 59 155 125
Idaho 39 22 12 3 2 49 111 107
Utah 36 19 11 4 2 44 124 100
Rapid City 37 20 14 3 0 43 110 117
Wichita 40 18 16 6 0 42 116 140
Kansas City 36 17 17 2 0 36 117 115
Tulsa 39 15 21 2 1 33 118 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

South Carolina 4, Florida 1

Jacksonville 4, Brampton 3

Advertisement

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 1

Indy 3, Toledo 2

Norfolk 6, Orlando 3

Allen 6, Kalamazoo 4

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 4, Kansas City 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Brampton 0

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Newfoundland 2, Maine 0

Worcester 5, Reading 3

Idaho 4, Fort Wayne 2

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed