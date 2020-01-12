|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|37
|27
|10
|0
|0
|54
|148
|118
|Brampton
|38
|22
|14
|2
|0
|46
|146
|114
|Reading
|37
|20
|13
|4
|0
|44
|126
|125
|Adirondack
|40
|14
|16
|5
|5
|38
|117
|139
|Maine
|35
|17
|17
|0
|1
|35
|105
|117
|Worcester
|37
|15
|20
|2
|0
|32
|114
|134
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|36
|27
|5
|3
|1
|58
|122
|76
|Florida
|37
|22
|11
|2
|2
|48
|126
|105
|Greenville
|39
|18
|19
|1
|1
|38
|125
|134
|Orlando
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|92
|98
|Atlanta
|35
|16
|19
|0
|0
|32
|108
|131
|Jacksonville
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|95
|119
|Norfolk
|38
|11
|23
|4
|0
|26
|95
|141
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|38
|23
|9
|6
|0
|52
|119
|95
|Toledo
|36
|20
|12
|3
|1
|44
|140
|111
|Fort Wayne
|37
|18
|14
|5
|0
|41
|140
|133
|Indy
|36
|19
|16
|1
|0
|39
|115
|102
|Wheeling
|37
|17
|16
|4
|0
|38
|108
|127
|Kalamazoo
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|106
|143
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|40
|26
|7
|6
|1
|59
|155
|125
|Idaho
|39
|22
|12
|3
|2
|49
|111
|107
|Utah
|36
|19
|11
|4
|2
|44
|124
|100
|Rapid City
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|110
|117
|Wichita
|41
|18
|16
|7
|0
|43
|116
|141
|Kansas City
|36
|17
|17
|2
|0
|36
|117
|115
|Tulsa
|40
|16
|21
|2
|1
|35
|119
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 4, Maine 2
South Carolina 4, Florida 1
Jacksonville 4, Brampton 3
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 1
Indy 3, Toledo 2
Norfolk 6, Orlando 3
Allen 6, Kalamazoo 4
Utah 5, Tulsa 3
Wichita 4, Kansas City 0
Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 2
Atlanta 1, Brampton 0
South Carolina 2, Greenville 1
Newfoundland 2, Maine 0
Worcester 5, Reading 3
Idaho 4, Fort Wayne 2
Tulsa 1, Wichita 0, OT
Wheeling 4, Toledo 1
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
