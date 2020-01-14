All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 37 27 10 0 0 54 148 118 Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114 Reading 37 20 13 4 0 44 126 125 Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139 Maine 35 17 17 0 1 35 105 117 Worcester 37 15 20 2 0 32 114 134 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 36 27 5 3 1 58 122 76 Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105 Greenville 39 18 19 1 1 38 125 134 Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 92 98 Atlanta 35 16 19 0 0 32 108 131 Jacksonville 34 12 18 4 0 28 95 119 Norfolk 38 11 23 4 0 26 95 141 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95 Toledo 36 20 12 3 1 44 140 111 Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133 Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102 Wheeling 37 17 16 4 0 38 108 127 Kalamazoo 34 12 18 4 0 28 106 143 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 41 26 8 6 1 59 156 131 Idaho 39 22 12 3 2 49 111 107 Utah 37 20 11 4 2 46 130 101 Rapid City 37 20 14 3 0 43 110 117 Wichita 41 18 16 7 0 43 116 141 Kansas City 36 17 17 2 0 36 117 115 Tulsa 40 16 21 2 1 35 119 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Utah 6, Allen 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

