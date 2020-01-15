All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120 Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114 Reading 37 20 13 4 0 44 126 125 Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139 Maine 36 18 17 0 1 37 108 119 Worcester 38 15 21 2 0 32 116 137 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 36 27 5 3 1 58 122 76 Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105 Greenville 39 18 19 1 1 38 125 134 Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 92 98 Atlanta 35 16 19 0 0 32 108 131 Jacksonville 34 12 18 4 0 28 95 119 Norfolk 38 11 23 4 0 26 95 141 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95 Toledo 36 20 12 3 1 44 140 111 Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133 Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102 Wheeling 37 17 16 4 0 38 108 127 Kalamazoo 34 12 18 4 0 28 106 143 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 42 27 8 6 1 61 162 136 Idaho 39 22 12 3 2 49 111 107 Utah 38 20 11 5 2 47 135 107 Rapid City 37 20 14 3 0 43 110 117 Wichita 41 18 16 7 0 43 116 141 Kansas City 38 17 19 2 0 36 119 126 Tulsa 40 16 21 2 1 35 119 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Kansas City 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2

Allen 6, Utah 5, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Kansas City 1

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

