|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|39
|29
|10
|0
|0
|58
|159
|120
|Brampton
|38
|22
|14
|2
|0
|46
|146
|114
|Reading
|37
|20
|13
|4
|0
|44
|126
|125
|Maine
|37
|19
|17
|0
|1
|39
|112
|120
|Adirondack
|41
|14
|17
|5
|5
|38
|118
|143
|Worcester
|38
|15
|21
|2
|0
|32
|116
|137
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|37
|28
|5
|3
|1
|60
|126
|76
|Florida
|37
|22
|11
|2
|2
|48
|126
|105
|Greenville
|39
|18
|19
|1
|1
|38
|125
|134
|Orlando
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|92
|98
|Atlanta
|35
|16
|19
|0
|0
|32
|108
|131
|Jacksonville
|35
|12
|19
|4
|0
|28
|95
|123
|Norfolk
|38
|11
|23
|4
|0
|26
|95
|141
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|38
|23
|9
|6
|0
|52
|119
|95
|Toledo
|36
|20
|12
|3
|1
|44
|140
|111
|Fort Wayne
|37
|18
|14
|5
|0
|41
|140
|133
|Indy
|36
|19
|16
|1
|0
|39
|115
|102
|Wheeling
|37
|17
|16
|4
|0
|38
|108
|127
|Kalamazoo
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|106
|143
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|42
|27
|8
|6
|1
|61
|162
|136
|Idaho
|39
|22
|12
|3
|2
|49
|111
|107
|Utah
|38
|20
|11
|5
|2
|47
|135
|107
|Rapid City
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|110
|117
|Wichita
|41
|18
|16
|7
|0
|43
|116
|141
|Kansas City
|38
|17
|19
|2
|0
|36
|119
|126
|Tulsa
|40
|16
|21
|2
|1
|35
|119
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 4, Kansas City 1
Maine 3, Worcester 2
Allen 6, Utah 5, OT
Newfoundland 7, Kansas City 1
Maine 4, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 0
Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
