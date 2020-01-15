Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 15, 2020 9:23 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120
Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114
Reading 37 20 13 4 0 44 126 125
Adirondack 40 14 16 5 5 38 117 139
Maine 36 18 17 0 1 37 108 119
Worcester 38 15 21 2 0 32 116 137
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 37 28 5 3 1 60 126 76
Florida 37 22 11 2 2 48 126 105
Greenville 39 18 19 1 1 38 125 134
Orlando 34 14 15 4 1 33 92 98
Atlanta 35 16 19 0 0 32 108 131
Jacksonville 35 12 19 4 0 28 95 123
Norfolk 38 11 23 4 0 26 95 141
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95
Toledo 36 20 12 3 1 44 140 111
Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133
Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102
Wheeling 37 17 16 4 0 38 108 127
Kalamazoo 34 12 18 4 0 28 106 143
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 42 27 8 6 1 61 162 136
Idaho 39 22 12 3 2 49 111 107
Utah 38 20 11 5 2 47 135 107
Rapid City 37 20 14 3 0 43 110 117
Wichita 41 18 16 7 0 43 116 141
Kansas City 38 17 19 2 0 36 119 126
Tulsa 40 16 21 2 1 35 119 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Kansas City 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2

Allen 6, Utah 5, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Kansas City 1

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 0

Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

