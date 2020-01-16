Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 16, 2020 10:03 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120
Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114
Reading 37 20 13 4 0 44 126 125
Maine 37 19 17 0 1 39 112 120
Adirondack 41 14 17 5 5 38 118 143
Worcester 38 15 21 2 0 32 116 137
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 37 28 5 3 1 60 126 76
Florida 38 23 11 2 2 50 132 108
Greenville 40 19 19 1 1 40 131 139
Orlando 35 15 15 4 1 35 99 101
Atlanta 36 16 20 0 0 32 111 138
Jacksonville 35 12 19 4 0 28 95 123
Norfolk 39 11 23 5 0 27 100 147
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95
Toledo 36 20 12 3 1 44 140 111
Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133
Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 115 102
Wheeling 37 17 16 4 0 38 108 127
Kalamazoo 35 12 19 4 0 28 109 149
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 42 27 8 6 1 61 162 136
Idaho 40 22 13 3 2 49 112 111
Utah 38 20 11 5 2 47 135 107
Rapid City 38 21 14 3 0 45 118 119
Wichita 42 18 17 7 0 43 118 149
Tulsa 41 17 21 2 1 37 123 133
Kansas City 38 17 19 2 0 36 119 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Kansas City 1

Maine 4, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 0

Advertisement

Florida 6, Kalamazoo 3

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Orlando 7, Atlanta 3

Greenville 6, Norfolk 5, OT

Rapid City 8, Wichita 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending