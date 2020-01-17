All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120 Brampton 39 23 14 2 0 48 153 120 Reading 38 21 13 4 0 46 130 127 Maine 38 19 17 1 1 40 118 127 Adirondack 42 14 18 5 5 38 120 147 Worcester 38 15 21 2 0 32 116 137 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 38 29 5 3 1 62 130 77 Florida 39 24 11 2 2 52 136 110 Greenville 41 20 19 1 1 42 135 142 Orlando 35 15 15 4 1 35 99 101 Atlanta 36 16 20 0 0 32 111 138 Jacksonville 36 12 20 4 0 28 96 127 Norfolk 40 11 24 5 0 27 103 151 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95 Toledo 36 20 12 3 1 44 140 111 Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133 Indy 37 19 17 1 0 39 117 106 Wheeling 38 17 17 4 0 38 112 132 Kalamazoo 36 13 19 4 0 30 114 153 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 42 27 8 6 1 61 162 136 Idaho 40 22 13 3 2 49 112 111 Utah 38 20 11 5 2 47 135 107 Rapid City 38 21 14 3 0 45 118 119 Wichita 42 18 17 7 0 43 118 149 Tulsa 41 17 21 2 1 37 123 133 Kansas City 38 17 19 2 0 36 119 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Indy 2

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 4

Greenville 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1

Brampton 7, Maine 6, OT

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

