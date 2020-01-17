|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|39
|29
|10
|0
|0
|58
|159
|120
|Brampton
|38
|22
|14
|2
|0
|46
|146
|114
|Reading
|38
|21
|13
|4
|0
|46
|130
|127
|Maine
|37
|19
|17
|0
|1
|39
|112
|120
|Adirondack
|42
|14
|18
|5
|5
|38
|120
|147
|Worcester
|38
|15
|21
|2
|0
|32
|116
|137
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|38
|29
|5
|3
|1
|62
|130
|77
|Florida
|39
|24
|11
|2
|2
|52
|136
|110
|Greenville
|40
|19
|19
|1
|1
|40
|131
|139
|Orlando
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|99
|101
|Atlanta
|36
|16
|20
|0
|0
|32
|111
|138
|Jacksonville
|36
|12
|20
|4
|0
|28
|96
|127
|Norfolk
|39
|11
|23
|5
|0
|27
|100
|147
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|38
|23
|9
|6
|0
|52
|119
|95
|Toledo
|36
|20
|12
|3
|1
|44
|140
|111
|Fort Wayne
|37
|18
|14
|5
|0
|41
|140
|133
|Indy
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|117
|106
|Wheeling
|38
|17
|17
|4
|0
|38
|112
|132
|Kalamazoo
|36
|13
|19
|4
|0
|30
|114
|153
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|42
|27
|8
|6
|1
|61
|162
|136
|Idaho
|40
|22
|13
|3
|2
|49
|112
|111
|Utah
|38
|20
|11
|5
|2
|47
|135
|107
|Rapid City
|38
|21
|14
|3
|0
|45
|118
|119
|Wichita
|42
|18
|17
|7
|0
|43
|118
|149
|Tulsa
|41
|17
|21
|2
|1
|37
|123
|133
|Kansas City
|38
|17
|19
|2
|0
|36
|119
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida 4, Indy 2
Reading 4, Adirondack 2
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 4
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1
Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Rapid City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.
