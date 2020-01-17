Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 17, 2020 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120
Brampton 38 22 14 2 0 46 146 114
Reading 38 21 13 4 0 46 130 127
Maine 37 19 17 0 1 39 112 120
Adirondack 42 14 18 5 5 38 120 147
Worcester 38 15 21 2 0 32 116 137
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 38 29 5 3 1 62 130 77
Florida 39 24 11 2 2 52 136 110
Greenville 40 19 19 1 1 40 131 139
Orlando 35 15 15 4 1 35 99 101
Atlanta 36 16 20 0 0 32 111 138
Jacksonville 36 12 20 4 0 28 96 127
Norfolk 39 11 23 5 0 27 100 147
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 38 23 9 6 0 52 119 95
Toledo 36 20 12 3 1 44 140 111
Fort Wayne 37 18 14 5 0 41 140 133
Indy 37 19 17 1 0 39 117 106
Wheeling 38 17 17 4 0 38 112 132
Kalamazoo 36 13 19 4 0 30 114 153
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 42 27 8 6 1 61 162 136
Idaho 40 22 13 3 2 49 112 111
Utah 38 20 11 5 2 47 135 107
Rapid City 38 21 14 3 0 45 118 119
Wichita 42 18 17 7 0 43 118 149
Tulsa 41 17 21 2 1 37 123 133
Kansas City 38 17 19 2 0 36 119 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Indy 2

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 4

Advertisement

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending