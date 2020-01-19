|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|39
|29
|10
|0
|0
|58
|159
|120
|Brampton
|41
|24
|15
|2
|0
|50
|157
|125
|Reading
|38
|21
|13
|4
|0
|46
|130
|127
|Maine
|40
|20
|18
|1
|1
|42
|123
|131
|Adirondack
|43
|15
|18
|5
|5
|40
|125
|147
|Worcester
|39
|15
|22
|2
|0
|32
|116
|142
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|39
|30
|5
|3
|1
|64
|134
|79
|Florida
|40
|25
|11
|2
|2
|54
|140
|111
|Greenville
|42
|21
|19
|1
|1
|44
|139
|144
|Orlando
|37
|15
|16
|5
|1
|36
|104
|109
|Atlanta
|38
|17
|21
|0
|0
|34
|118
|146
|Jacksonville
|37
|13
|20
|4
|0
|30
|99
|128
|Norfolk
|41
|11
|25
|5
|0
|27
|105
|155
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|40
|24
|10
|6
|0
|54
|126
|102
|Toledo
|37
|21
|12
|3
|1
|46
|142
|112
|Fort Wayne
|39
|19
|14
|5
|1
|44
|145
|136
|Indy
|39
|20
|18
|1
|0
|41
|124
|112
|Wheeling
|39
|17
|18
|4
|0
|38
|113
|136
|Kalamazoo
|37
|13
|20
|4
|0
|30
|115
|157
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|43
|28
|8
|6
|1
|63
|170
|138
|Idaho
|42
|23
|14
|3
|2
|51
|115
|115
|Utah
|40
|22
|11
|5
|2
|51
|142
|109
|Rapid City
|40
|22
|15
|3
|0
|47
|126
|128
|Wichita
|44
|18
|19
|7
|0
|43
|120
|156
|Tulsa
|43
|18
|21
|3
|1
|40
|127
|136
|Kansas City
|39
|17
|20
|2
|0
|36
|121
|134
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Indy 4, Wheeling 1
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2
Adirondack 5, Worcester 0
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1
Greenville 4, Norfolk 2
Brampton 4, Maine 1
Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1, SO
Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 3
Allen 8, Kansas City 2
Tulsa 3, Idaho 1
Utah 3, Wichita 1
Maine 4, Brampton 0
Rapid City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 2:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
