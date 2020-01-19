All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120 Brampton 41 24 15 2 0 50 157 125 Reading 38 21 13 4 0 46 130 127 Maine 40 20 18 1 1 42 123 131 Adirondack 43 15 18 5 5 40 125 147 Worcester 39 15 22 2 0 32 116 142 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 39 30 5 3 1 64 134 79 Florida 40 25 11 2 2 54 140 111 Greenville 42 21 19 1 1 44 139 144 Orlando 37 15 16 5 1 36 104 109 Atlanta 38 17 21 0 0 34 118 146 Jacksonville 37 13 20 4 0 30 99 128 Norfolk 41 11 25 5 0 27 105 155 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 40 24 10 6 0 54 126 102 Toledo 37 21 12 3 1 46 142 112 Fort Wayne 39 19 14 5 1 44 145 136 Indy 39 20 18 1 0 41 124 112 Wheeling 39 17 18 4 0 38 113 136 Kalamazoo 37 13 20 4 0 30 115 157 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 43 28 8 6 1 63 170 138 Idaho 42 23 14 3 2 51 115 115 Utah 40 22 11 5 2 51 142 109 Rapid City 40 22 15 3 0 47 126 128 Wichita 44 18 19 7 0 43 120 156 Tulsa 43 18 21 3 1 40 127 136 Kansas City 39 17 20 2 0 36 121 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Brampton 4, Maine 1

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1, SO

Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 3

Allen 8, Kansas City 2

Tulsa 3, Idaho 1

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Sunday’s Games

Maine 4, Brampton 0

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

