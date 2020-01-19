Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 19, 2020 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120
Brampton 41 24 15 2 0 50 157 125
Reading 38 21 13 4 0 46 130 127
Maine 40 20 18 1 1 42 123 131
Adirondack 43 15 18 5 5 40 125 147
Worcester 39 15 22 2 0 32 116 142
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 40 30 6 3 1 64 135 81
Florida 40 25 11 2 2 54 140 111
Greenville 42 21 19 1 1 44 139 144
Orlando 38 16 16 5 1 38 106 110
Atlanta 38 17 21 0 0 34 118 146
Jacksonville 37 13 20 4 0 30 99 128
Norfolk 41 11 25 5 0 27 105 155
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 41 25 10 6 0 56 129 103
Toledo 37 21 12 3 1 46 142 112
Fort Wayne 39 19 14 5 1 44 145 136
Indy 39 20 18 1 0 41 124 112
Wheeling 39 17 18 4 0 38 113 136
Kalamazoo 37 13 20 4 0 30 115 157
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 43 28 8 6 1 63 170 138
Idaho 42 23 14 3 2 51 115 115
Utah 40 22 11 5 2 51 142 109
Rapid City 41 22 16 3 0 47 127 131
Wichita 44 18 19 7 0 43 120 156
Tulsa 43 18 21 3 1 40 127 136
Kansas City 39 17 20 2 0 36 121 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Worcester 0

Advertisement

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Brampton 4, Maine 1

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1, SO

Cincinnati 6, Rapid City 3

Allen 8, Kansas City 2

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Tulsa 3, Idaho 1

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Sunday’s Games

Maine 4, Brampton 0

Cincinnati 3, Rapid City 1

Orlando 2, South Carolina 1

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending