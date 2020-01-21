Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 21, 2020 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 39 29 10 0 0 58 159 120
Brampton 41 24 15 2 0 50 157 125
Reading 40 22 13 5 0 49 137 131
Maine 40 20 18 1 1 42 123 131
Adirondack 43 15 18 5 5 40 125 147
Worcester 41 16 23 2 0 34 120 149
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 40 30 6 3 1 64 135 81
Florida 40 25 11 2 2 54 140 111
Greenville 43 22 19 1 1 46 146 150
Orlando 38 16 16 5 1 38 106 110
Atlanta 39 17 21 1 0 35 124 153
Jacksonville 37 13 20 4 0 30 99 128
Norfolk 41 11 25 5 0 27 105 155
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 41 25 10 6 0 56 129 103
Toledo 37 21 12 3 1 46 142 112
Fort Wayne 39 19 14 5 1 44 145 136
Indy 39 20 18 1 0 41 124 112
Wheeling 39 17 18 4 0 38 113 136
Kalamazoo 37 13 20 4 0 30 115 157
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 44 29 8 6 1 65 178 138
Utah 41 23 11 5 2 53 144 110
Idaho 43 23 14 3 3 52 116 117
Rapid City 41 22 16 3 0 47 127 131
Wichita 44 18 19 7 0 43 120 156
Tulsa 43 18 21 3 1 40 127 136
Kansas City 40 17 21 2 0 36 121 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Greenville 7, Atlanta 6, OT

Worcester 3, Reading 2, OT

Allen 8, Kansas City 0

Utah 2, Idaho 1, SO

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

