|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|29
|11
|0
|0
|58
|160
|124
|Reading
|41
|23
|13
|5
|0
|51
|141
|132
|Brampton
|41
|24
|15
|2
|0
|50
|157
|125
|Maine
|40
|20
|18
|1
|1
|42
|123
|131
|Adirondack
|43
|15
|18
|5
|5
|40
|125
|147
|Worcester
|41
|16
|23
|2
|0
|34
|120
|149
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|40
|30
|6
|3
|1
|64
|135
|81
|Florida
|40
|25
|11
|2
|2
|54
|140
|111
|Greenville
|43
|22
|19
|1
|1
|46
|146
|150
|Orlando
|39
|17
|16
|5
|1
|40
|111
|112
|Atlanta
|39
|17
|21
|1
|0
|35
|124
|153
|Jacksonville
|38
|13
|21
|4
|0
|30
|101
|133
|Norfolk
|41
|11
|25
|5
|0
|27
|105
|155
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|41
|25
|10
|6
|0
|56
|129
|103
|Toledo
|37
|21
|12
|3
|1
|46
|142
|112
|Fort Wayne
|39
|19
|14
|5
|1
|44
|145
|136
|Indy
|39
|20
|18
|1
|0
|41
|124
|112
|Wheeling
|39
|17
|18
|4
|0
|38
|113
|136
|Kalamazoo
|37
|13
|20
|4
|0
|30
|115
|157
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|44
|29
|8
|6
|1
|65
|178
|138
|Utah
|41
|23
|11
|5
|2
|53
|144
|110
|Idaho
|43
|23
|14
|3
|3
|52
|116
|117
|Rapid City
|41
|22
|16
|3
|0
|47
|127
|131
|Wichita
|44
|18
|19
|7
|0
|43
|120
|156
|Tulsa
|43
|18
|21
|3
|1
|40
|127
|136
|Kansas City
|40
|17
|21
|2
|0
|36
|121
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading 4, Newfoundland 1
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
