All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 29 11 0 0 58 160 124 Reading 41 23 13 5 0 51 141 132 Brampton 42 24 16 2 0 50 160 130 Maine 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 132 Adirondack 44 16 18 5 5 42 130 150 Worcester 42 16 24 2 0 34 121 157 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 41 31 6 3 1 66 139 82 Florida 41 26 11 2 2 56 144 111 Greenville 44 22 20 1 1 46 146 154 Orlando 39 17 16 5 1 40 111 112 Atlanta 39 17 21 1 0 35 124 153 Jacksonville 38 13 21 4 0 30 101 133 Norfolk 42 11 26 5 0 27 106 159 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 42 26 10 6 0 58 132 105 Toledo 37 21 12 3 1 46 142 112 Fort Wayne 39 19 14 5 1 44 145 136 Indy 39 20 18 1 0 41 124 112 Wheeling 40 17 18 5 0 39 115 139 Kalamazoo 37 13 20 4 0 30 115 157 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 44 29 8 6 1 65 178 138 Utah 41 23 11 5 2 53 144 110 Idaho 43 23 14 3 3 52 116 117 Rapid City 41 22 16 3 0 47 127 131 Wichita 44 18 19 7 0 43 120 156 Tulsa 43 18 21 3 1 40 127 136 Kansas City 40 17 21 2 0 36 121 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Brampton 3

Reading 4, Newfoundland 1

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Maine 8, Worcester 1

Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Florida 4, Greenville 0

South Carolina 4, Norfolk 1

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

