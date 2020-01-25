Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 25, 2020 1:34 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 40 29 11 0 0 58 160 124
Reading 41 23 13 5 0 51 141 132
Brampton 42 24 16 2 0 50 160 130
Maine 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 132
Adirondack 44 16 18 5 5 42 130 150
Worcester 42 16 24 2 0 34 121 157
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 41 31 6 3 1 66 139 82
Florida 41 26 11 2 2 56 144 111
Greenville 44 22 20 1 1 46 146 154
Orlando 39 17 16 5 1 40 111 112
Atlanta 40 17 21 1 1 36 126 156
Jacksonville 38 13 21 4 0 30 101 133
Norfolk 42 11 26 5 0 27 106 159
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 42 26 10 6 0 58 132 105
Toledo 38 22 12 3 1 48 145 114
Fort Wayne 40 20 14 5 1 46 147 137
Indy 40 20 18 1 1 42 125 114
Wheeling 40 17 18 5 0 39 115 139
Kalamazoo 38 13 20 4 1 31 116 159
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 45 29 8 6 2 66 182 143
Utah 42 24 11 5 2 55 149 114
Idaho 44 24 14 3 3 54 120 120
Rapid City 42 23 16 3 0 49 131 134
Wichita 45 18 19 8 0 44 123 160
Tulsa 44 19 21 3 1 42 129 137
Kansas City 41 17 21 2 1 37 124 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Brampton 3

Reading 4, Newfoundland 1

Advertisement

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Maine 8, Worcester 1

Toledo 3, Atlanta 2, SO

Florida 4, Greenville 0

South Carolina 4, Norfolk 1

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1, SO

Tulsa 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO

Idaho 4, Kansas City 3, SO

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3, OT

Utah 5, Allen 4, SO

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in