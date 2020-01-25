|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|29
|11
|0
|0
|58
|160
|124
|Reading
|41
|23
|13
|5
|0
|51
|141
|132
|Brampton
|42
|24
|16
|2
|0
|50
|160
|130
|Maine
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|131
|132
|Adirondack
|44
|16
|18
|5
|5
|42
|130
|150
|Worcester
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|121
|157
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|41
|31
|6
|3
|1
|66
|139
|82
|Florida
|41
|26
|11
|2
|2
|56
|144
|111
|Greenville
|45
|22
|21
|1
|1
|46
|146
|157
|Orlando
|40
|18
|16
|5
|1
|42
|114
|112
|Atlanta
|41
|17
|22
|1
|1
|36
|127
|162
|Jacksonville
|38
|13
|21
|4
|0
|30
|101
|133
|Norfolk
|42
|11
|26
|5
|0
|27
|106
|159
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|42
|26
|10
|6
|0
|58
|132
|105
|Toledo
|38
|22
|12
|3
|1
|48
|145
|114
|Fort Wayne
|40
|20
|14
|5
|1
|46
|147
|137
|Indy
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|131
|115
|Wheeling
|40
|17
|18
|5
|0
|39
|115
|139
|Kalamazoo
|38
|13
|20
|4
|1
|31
|116
|159
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|45
|29
|8
|6
|2
|66
|182
|143
|Utah
|42
|24
|11
|5
|2
|55
|149
|114
|Idaho
|44
|24
|14
|3
|3
|54
|120
|120
|Rapid City
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|131
|134
|Wichita
|45
|18
|19
|8
|0
|44
|123
|160
|Tulsa
|44
|19
|21
|3
|1
|42
|129
|137
|Kansas City
|41
|17
|21
|2
|1
|37
|124
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 5, Brampton 3
Reading 4, Newfoundland 1
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT
Maine 8, Worcester 1
Toledo 3, Atlanta 2, SO
Florida 4, Greenville 0
South Carolina 4, Norfolk 1
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1, SO
Tulsa 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO
Idaho 4, Kansas City 3, SO
Rapid City 4, Wichita 3, OT
Utah 5, Allen 4, SO
Orlando 3, Greenville 0
Indy 6, Atlanta 1
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
