|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|41
|30
|11
|0
|1
|61
|169
|132
|Brampton
|43
|25
|17
|2
|0
|52
|171
|143
|Reading
|42
|23
|14
|5
|0
|51
|142
|135
|Adirondack
|46
|18
|18
|5
|5
|46
|143
|154
|Maine
|42
|21
|19
|1
|1
|44
|132
|134
|Worcester
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|123
|164
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|42
|32
|6
|3
|1
|68
|142
|82
|Florida
|42
|27
|11
|2
|2
|58
|147
|113
|Greenville
|45
|22
|21
|1
|1
|46
|146
|157
|Orlando
|40
|18
|16
|5
|1
|42
|114
|112
|Atlanta
|41
|17
|22
|1
|1
|36
|127
|162
|Jacksonville
|39
|13
|21
|4
|1
|31
|103
|136
|Norfolk
|43
|11
|27
|5
|0
|27
|106
|162
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|43
|26
|11
|6
|0
|58
|133
|109
|Toledo
|39
|23
|12
|3
|1
|50
|149
|117
|Fort Wayne
|41
|20
|15
|5
|1
|46
|150
|141
|Indy
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|131
|115
|Wheeling
|41
|18
|18
|5
|0
|41
|119
|140
|Kalamazoo
|39
|14
|20
|4
|1
|33
|120
|162
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|46
|30
|8
|6
|2
|68
|188
|146
|Idaho
|46
|24
|15
|3
|4
|55
|123
|128
|Utah
|43
|24
|12
|5
|2
|55
|152
|120
|Rapid City
|43
|23
|17
|3
|0
|49
|135
|141
|Wichita
|46
|19
|19
|8
|0
|46
|130
|164
|Tulsa
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|138
|143
|Kansas City
|42
|18
|21
|2
|1
|39
|126
|147
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 3, Greenville 0
Indy 6, Atlanta 1
Adirondack 7, Brampton 4
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO
Newfoundland 3, Reading 1
Worcester 2, Maine 1
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3
South Carolina 3, Norfolk 0
Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Kansas City 2, Idaho 1, SO
Wichita 7, Rapid City 4
Allen 6, Utah 3
Adirondack 6, Worcester 0
Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Tulsa 6, Idaho 2
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
