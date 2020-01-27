|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|42
|30
|11
|0
|1
|61
|169
|132
|Brampton
|44
|25
|17
|2
|0
|52
|171
|143
|Reading
|42
|23
|14
|5
|0
|51
|142
|135
|Adirondack
|46
|18
|18
|5
|5
|46
|143
|154
|Maine
|42
|21
|19
|1
|1
|44
|132
|134
|Worcester
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|123
|164
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|42
|32
|6
|3
|1
|68
|142
|82
|Florida
|42
|27
|11
|2
|2
|58
|147
|113
|Greenville
|45
|22
|21
|1
|1
|46
|146
|157
|Orlando
|40
|18
|16
|5
|1
|42
|114
|112
|Atlanta
|41
|17
|22
|1
|1
|36
|127
|162
|Jacksonville
|39
|13
|21
|4
|1
|31
|103
|136
|Norfolk
|43
|11
|27
|5
|0
|27
|106
|162
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|43
|26
|11
|6
|0
|58
|133
|109
|Toledo
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|152
|119
|Fort Wayne
|42
|20
|15
|5
|2
|47
|152
|144
|Indy
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|131
|115
|Wheeling
|41
|18
|18
|5
|0
|41
|119
|140
|Kalamazoo
|39
|14
|20
|4
|1
|33
|120
|162
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|46
|30
|8
|6
|2
|68
|188
|146
|Idaho
|46
|24
|15
|3
|4
|55
|123
|128
|Utah
|43
|24
|12
|5
|2
|55
|152
|120
|Rapid City
|44
|24
|17
|3
|0
|51
|140
|143
|Wichita
|47
|19
|20
|8
|0
|46
|132
|169
|Tulsa
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|138
|143
|Kansas City
|42
|18
|21
|2
|1
|39
|126
|147
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 6, Worcester 0
Brampton 7, Newfoundland 6, SO
Tulsa 6, Idaho 2
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO
Rapid City 5, Wichita 2
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.