All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 42 30 11 0 1 61 169 132 Brampton 44 25 17 2 0 52 171 143 Reading 42 23 14 5 0 51 142 135 Adirondack 46 18 18 5 5 46 143 154 Maine 42 21 19 1 1 44 132 134 Worcester 44 17 25 2 0 36 123 164 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 42 32 6 3 1 68 142 82 Florida 42 27 11 2 2 58 147 113 Greenville 45 22 21 1 1 46 146 157 Orlando 41 19 16 5 1 44 117 114 Atlanta 41 17 22 1 1 36 127 162 Jacksonville 40 13 22 4 1 31 105 139 Norfolk 43 11 27 5 0 27 106 162 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 43 26 11 6 0 58 133 109 Toledo 40 24 12 3 1 52 152 119 Fort Wayne 42 20 15 5 2 47 152 144 Indy 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 115 Wheeling 41 18 18 5 0 41 119 140 Kalamazoo 39 14 20 4 1 33 120 162 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 46 30 8 6 2 68 188 146 Idaho 46 24 15 3 4 55 123 128 Utah 43 24 12 5 2 55 152 120 Rapid City 44 24 17 3 0 51 140 143 Wichita 47 19 20 8 0 46 132 169 Tulsa 46 20 21 4 1 45 138 143 Kansas City 42 18 21 2 1 39 126 147

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Worcester 0

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 6, SO

Tulsa 6, Idaho 2

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Rapid City 5, Wichita 2

Monday’s Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

