ECHL At A Glance

January 28, 2020 10:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 42 30 11 0 1 61 169 132
Brampton 44 25 17 2 0 52 171 143
Reading 42 23 14 5 0 51 142 135
Adirondack 46 18 18 5 5 46 143 154
Maine 42 21 19 1 1 44 132 134
Worcester 44 17 25 2 0 36 123 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 42 32 6 3 1 68 142 82
Florida 42 27 11 2 2 58 147 113
Greenville 45 22 21 1 1 46 146 157
Orlando 41 19 16 5 1 44 117 114
Atlanta 42 17 23 1 1 36 129 167
Jacksonville 40 13 22 4 1 31 105 139
Norfolk 43 11 27 5 0 27 106 162
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 43 26 11 6 0 58 133 109
Toledo 40 24 12 3 1 52 152 119
Fort Wayne 42 20 15 5 2 47 152 144
Indy 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 115
Wheeling 41 18 18 5 0 41 119 140
Kalamazoo 40 15 20 4 1 35 126 163
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 46 30 8 6 2 68 188 146
Utah 44 25 12 5 2 57 157 122
Idaho 46 24 15 3 4 55 123 128
Rapid City 44 24 17 3 0 51 140 143
Wichita 47 19 20 8 0 46 132 169
Tulsa 46 20 21 4 1 45 138 143
Kansas City 43 18 22 2 1 39 127 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Tuesday’s Games

Utah 5, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo 6, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

