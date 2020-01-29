All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 42 30 11 0 1 61 169 132 Brampton 44 25 17 2 0 52 171 143 Reading 42 23 14 5 0 51 142 135 Maine 43 22 19 1 1 46 135 134 Adirondack 47 18 19 5 5 46 143 157 Worcester 44 17 25 2 0 36 123 164 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 43 32 7 3 1 68 144 88 Florida 42 27 11 2 2 58 147 113 Greenville 46 23 21 1 1 48 152 159 Orlando 41 19 16 5 1 44 117 114 Atlanta 43 18 23 1 1 38 132 169 Jacksonville 40 13 22 4 1 31 105 139 Norfolk 43 11 27 5 0 27 106 162 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 43 26 11 6 0 58 133 109 Toledo 40 24 12 3 1 52 152 119 Fort Wayne 42 20 15 5 2 47 152 144 Indy 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 115 Wheeling 41 18 18 5 0 41 119 140 Kalamazoo 40 15 20 4 1 35 126 163 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 46 30 8 6 2 68 188 146 Utah 45 25 13 5 2 57 159 125 Idaho 46 24 15 3 4 55 123 128 Rapid City 44 24 17 3 0 51 140 143 Wichita 47 19 20 8 0 46 132 169 Tulsa 46 20 21 4 1 45 138 143 Kansas City 43 18 22 2 1 39 127 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah 5, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo 6, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 0

Advertisement

Greenville 6, South Carolina 2

Atlanta 3, Utah 2

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.