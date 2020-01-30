|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|42
|30
|11
|0
|1
|61
|169
|132
|Brampton
|44
|25
|17
|2
|0
|52
|171
|143
|Reading
|42
|23
|14
|5
|0
|51
|142
|135
|Maine
|43
|22
|19
|1
|1
|46
|135
|134
|Adirondack
|47
|18
|19
|5
|5
|46
|143
|157
|Worcester
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|123
|164
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|43
|32
|7
|3
|1
|68
|144
|88
|Florida
|43
|28
|11
|2
|2
|60
|152
|115
|Greenville
|46
|23
|21
|1
|1
|48
|152
|159
|Orlando
|42
|19
|17
|5
|1
|44
|118
|116
|Atlanta
|43
|18
|23
|1
|1
|38
|132
|169
|Jacksonville
|41
|13
|22
|5
|1
|32
|107
|142
|Norfolk
|44
|11
|28
|5
|0
|27
|107
|164
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|44
|27
|11
|6
|0
|60
|135
|110
|Toledo
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|152
|119
|Fort Wayne
|44
|21
|16
|5
|2
|49
|157
|151
|Indy
|42
|21
|19
|1
|1
|44
|134
|120
|Wheeling
|42
|19
|18
|5
|0
|43
|121
|141
|Kalamazoo
|41
|16
|20
|4
|1
|37
|131
|166
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|46
|30
|8
|6
|2
|68
|188
|146
|Utah
|45
|25
|13
|5
|2
|57
|159
|125
|Idaho
|46
|24
|15
|3
|4
|55
|123
|128
|Rapid City
|44
|24
|17
|3
|0
|51
|140
|143
|Wichita
|47
|19
|20
|8
|0
|46
|132
|169
|Tulsa
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|138
|143
|Kansas City
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|127
|153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Maine 3, Adirondack 0
Greenville 6, South Carolina 2
Atlanta 3, Utah 2
Wheeling 2, Norfolk 1
Florida 5, Fort Wayne 2
Cincinnati 2, Orlando 1
Fort Wayne 3, Jacksonville 2, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Utah at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
