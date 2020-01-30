Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 42 30 11 0 1 61 169 132
Brampton 44 25 17 2 0 52 171 143
Reading 42 23 14 5 0 51 142 135
Maine 43 22 19 1 1 46 135 134
Adirondack 47 18 19 5 5 46 143 157
Worcester 44 17 25 2 0 36 123 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 43 32 7 3 1 68 144 88
Florida 43 28 11 2 2 60 152 115
Greenville 46 23 21 1 1 48 152 159
Orlando 42 19 17 5 1 44 118 116
Atlanta 43 18 23 1 1 38 132 169
Jacksonville 41 13 22 5 1 32 107 142
Norfolk 44 11 28 5 0 27 107 164
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 44 27 11 6 0 60 135 110
Toledo 40 24 12 3 1 52 152 119
Fort Wayne 44 21 16 5 2 49 157 151
Indy 42 21 19 1 1 44 134 120
Wheeling 42 19 18 5 0 43 121 141
Kalamazoo 41 16 20 4 1 37 131 166
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 47 31 8 6 2 70 192 149
Utah 45 25 13 5 2 57 159 125
Idaho 46 24 15 3 4 55 123 128
Rapid City 44 24 17 3 0 51 140 143
Wichita 47 19 20 8 0 46 132 169
Tulsa 47 20 22 4 1 45 141 147
Kansas City 43 18 22 2 1 39 127 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 0

Greenville 6, South Carolina 2

Atlanta 3, Utah 2

Wheeling 2, Norfolk 1

Florida 5, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 2, Orlando 1

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Jacksonville 2, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Utah at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

