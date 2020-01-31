Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 31, 2020 9:50 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 43 31 11 0 1 63 174 132
Reading 43 24 14 5 0 53 147 136
Brampton 45 25 18 2 0 52 171 148
Maine 44 23 19 1 1 48 140 136
Adirondack 48 18 20 5 5 46 145 162
Worcester 45 17 26 2 0 36 124 169
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 44 32 8 3 1 68 150 96
Florida 44 29 11 2 2 62 156 117
Greenville 47 23 22 1 1 48 154 163
Orlando 43 19 18 5 1 44 120 119
Atlanta 43 18 23 1 1 38 132 169
Jacksonville 41 13 22 5 1 32 107 142
Norfolk 45 12 28 5 0 29 115 170
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 44 27 11 6 0 60 135 110
Toledo 40 24 12 3 1 52 152 119
Fort Wayne 44 21 16 5 2 49 157 151
Wheeling 43 20 18 5 0 45 124 143
Indy 42 21 19 1 1 44 134 120
Kalamazoo 41 16 20 4 1 37 131 166
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 47 31 8 6 2 70 192 149
Utah 45 25 13 5 2 57 159 125
Idaho 46 24 15 3 4 55 123 128
Rapid City 44 24 17 3 0 51 140 143
Wichita 47 19 20 8 0 46 132 169
Tulsa 47 20 22 4 1 45 141 147
Kansas City 43 18 22 2 1 39 127 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Jacksonville 2, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 1

Norfolk 8, South Carolina 6

Wheeling 3, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Utah at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

