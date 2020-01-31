|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|43
|31
|11
|0
|1
|63
|174
|132
|Reading
|43
|24
|14
|5
|0
|53
|147
|136
|Brampton
|45
|25
|18
|2
|0
|52
|171
|148
|Maine
|44
|23
|19
|1
|1
|48
|140
|136
|Adirondack
|48
|18
|20
|5
|5
|46
|145
|162
|Worcester
|45
|17
|26
|2
|0
|36
|124
|169
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|44
|32
|8
|3
|1
|68
|150
|96
|Florida
|44
|29
|11
|2
|2
|62
|156
|117
|Greenville
|47
|23
|22
|1
|1
|48
|154
|163
|Orlando
|43
|19
|18
|5
|1
|44
|120
|119
|Atlanta
|43
|18
|23
|1
|1
|38
|132
|169
|Jacksonville
|42
|14
|22
|5
|1
|34
|112
|146
|Norfolk
|45
|12
|28
|5
|0
|29
|115
|170
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|45
|28
|11
|6
|0
|62
|139
|113
|Toledo
|41
|25
|12
|3
|1
|54
|158
|122
|Fort Wayne
|45
|21
|16
|6
|2
|50
|161
|156
|Indy
|43
|21
|19
|2
|1
|45
|137
|124
|Wheeling
|43
|20
|18
|5
|0
|45
|124
|143
|Kalamazoo
|42
|16
|21
|4
|1
|37
|134
|172
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|48
|32
|8
|6
|2
|72
|198
|152
|Utah
|45
|25
|13
|5
|2
|57
|159
|125
|Idaho
|46
|24
|15
|3
|4
|55
|123
|128
|Rapid City
|44
|24
|17
|3
|0
|51
|140
|143
|Wichita
|48
|19
|21
|8
|0
|46
|135
|175
|Tulsa
|47
|20
|22
|4
|1
|45
|141
|147
|Kansas City
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|127
|153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fort Wayne 3, Jacksonville 2, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Newfoundland 5, Brampton 0
Maine 5, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT
Florida 4, Greenville 2
Reading 5, Worcester 1
Norfolk 8, South Carolina 6
Wheeling 3, Orlando 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3
Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, OT
Allen 6, Wichita 3
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Utah at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.