The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Edwards gives Northern Colorado 1st-ever win at Weber State

January 9, 2020 11:37 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kai Edwards’ basket with 3.5 seconds to go gave Northern Colorado its first-ever win at Weber State 65-64 on Thursday night.

The victory was the first in 14 trips to Ogden for the Bears (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky), who extended their win streak to three games.

Edwards scored his winner inside off an assist from Jonah Radebaugh. Edwards had scored consecutive baskets to give the Bears a one-point lead before Jerrick Harding put the Wildcats (5-10, 1-3) back up for the final time with 13 seconds left.

The Bears never trailed in the first half half but the lead changed hands eight times in the second half, along with four ties.

Ten of Edwards’ 14 points came in the second half. Radebaugh led Northern Colorado with 19 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Bodie Hume added 15 points and Kur Jockuch 11 rebounds.

Harding scored 21 points for the Wildcats, Michal Kozak added 13 points and career highs of 18 rebounds and seven blocks. Cody John had 12 points.

Both teams take on Sacramento State in their next game. Weber State visits the Hornets on Saturday, while Northern Colorado heads home for its matchup against Sacramento State on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

