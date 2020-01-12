Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Edwards leads Pepperdine past San Diego 85-78

January 12, 2020 12:55 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kameron Edwards had a season-high 23 points as Pepperdine defeated San Diego 85-78 on Saturday night. Colbey Ross added 22 points for the Waves.

Edwards made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds. Ross also had seven assists for the Waves.

Skylar Chavez had 19 points for Pepperdine (8-9, 1-2 West Coast Conference).

San Diego put up 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Finn Sullivan scored a career-high 25 points for the Toreros (7-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Braun Hartfield added 17 points and six rebounds. Alex Floresca had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra, who was second on the Toreros in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Pepperdine plays Loyola Marymount at home on Thursday. San Diego faces Brigham Young on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

