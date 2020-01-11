Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Edwards lifts Charlotte over Old Dominion 53-47

January 11, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Edwards had 12 points as Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 53-47 on Saturday.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Charlotte (9-5, 3-0 Conference USA) scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 first-half points for Old Dominion marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

Malik Curry had 17 points for the Monarchs (6-10, 2-1). Aaron Carver added 7 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Reece had five steals.

Charlotte matches up against Marshall on the road on Thursday. Old Dominion faces W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program