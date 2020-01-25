Listen Live Sports

Eggleston’s near double-double helps Arkansas State top Troy

January 25, 2020 9:13 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Melo Eggleston had 15 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas State defeated Troy 78-62 on Saturday.

Jerry Johnson added 12 points for the Red Wolves and J.J. Matthews had 11 points for Arkansas State (15-7, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Willis added 11 points.

Khalyl Waters had 15 points for the Trojans (8-14, 4-7). Ty Gordon added 14 points. Tahj Small had 11 points.

The Red Wolves swept the season series. Arkansas State defeated Troy 76-68 on Jan. 11.

Arkansas State takes on Appalachian State at home on Thursday. Troy plays at Georgia Southern on Thursday.

