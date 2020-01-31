Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

EKU looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Southeast Missouri (4-18, 0-9) vs. Eastern Kentucky (10-12, 7-2)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks for its fifth straight conference win against Southeast Missouri. Eastern Kentucky’s last OVC loss came against the Belmont Bruins 87-56 on Jan. 16. Southeast Missouri has dropped its last 10 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Jomaru Brown has put up 19.6 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor has paired with Brown and is maintaining an average of 12.1 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Alex Caldwell, who is averaging 12 points.

Advertisement

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Colonels have scored 78.7 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 34 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-11 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 77.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked seventh in all of Division I with an average of 76.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck