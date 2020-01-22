EKU seeks revenge on JSU

Eastern Kentucky (7-12, 4-2) vs. Jacksonville State (8-11, 3-3)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky seeks revenge on Jacksonville State after dropping the first matchup in Richmond. The teams last went at it on Jan. 4, when the Gamecocks outshot Eastern Kentucky 47.5 percent to 40.3 percent and hit 10 more foul shots en route to an 80-71 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 18.6 points to lead the charge for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.9 points per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware, who is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 70.7 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 30.4 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Gamecocks are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Colonels are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Jacksonville State is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Gamecocks are 1-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 18th among Division I teams. Jacksonville State has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gamecocks 285th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

