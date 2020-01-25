Elon 82, James Madison 73

JAMES MADISON (8-12)

Lewis 9-16 9-13 33, Banks 3-16 2-2 9, Wooden 2-4 4-4 10, Parker 1-5 3-4 5, Jacobs 2-6 2-2 6, Wilson 3-3 0-2 6, Christmas 0-1 0-0 0, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 1-2 2-2 4, Dobbs 0-2 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 22-29 73.

ELON (6-16)

Woods 4-10 5-6 15, McIntosh 3-5 4-5 12, Sheffield 9-16 10-11 31, Wooten 1-8 2-2 4, Hannah 3-7 3-5 9, Ervin 1-6 0-0 3, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Fuller 1-2 2-2 4, Poser 1-1 0-0 2, Pack 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 26-31 82.

Halftime_Elon 39-24. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 9-25 (Lewis 6-10, Wooden 2-3, Banks 1-6, Christmas 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Parker 0-4), Elon 8-25 (Sheffield 3-6, McIntosh 2-3, Woods 2-4, Ervin 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Wooten 0-7). Fouled Out_Harvey. Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Wilson 6), Elon 34 (Woods 11). Assists_James Madison 11 (Wooden, Parker 3), Elon 18 (McIntosh 10). Total Fouls_James Madison 28, Elon 24. A_1,896 (1,585).

