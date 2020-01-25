Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Elon 82, James Madison 73

January 25, 2020 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

JAMES MADISON (8-12)

Lewis 9-16 9-13 33, Banks 3-16 2-2 9, Wooden 2-4 4-4 10, Parker 1-5 3-4 5, Jacobs 2-6 2-2 6, Wilson 3-3 0-2 6, Christmas 0-1 0-0 0, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 1-2 2-2 4, Dobbs 0-2 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 22-29 73.

ELON (6-16)

Woods 4-10 5-6 15, McIntosh 3-5 4-5 12, Sheffield 9-16 10-11 31, Wooten 1-8 2-2 4, Hannah 3-7 3-5 9, Ervin 1-6 0-0 3, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Fuller 1-2 2-2 4, Poser 1-1 0-0 2, Pack 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 26-31 82.

Halftime_Elon 39-24. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 9-25 (Lewis 6-10, Wooden 2-3, Banks 1-6, Christmas 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Parker 0-4), Elon 8-25 (Sheffield 3-6, McIntosh 2-3, Woods 2-4, Ervin 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Wooten 0-7). Fouled Out_Harvey. Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Wilson 6), Elon 34 (Woods 11). Assists_James Madison 11 (Wooden, Parker 3), Elon 18 (McIntosh 10). Total Fouls_James Madison 28, Elon 24. A_1,896 (1,585).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in