The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ervin scores 27, Elon defeats UNC Wilmington 80-63

January 11, 2020 7:10 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Zac Ervin scored a season-high 27 points, draining seven 3-pointers, and Elon ran away from UNC Wilmington 80-63 on Saturday.

Hunter McIntosh added 15 points with seven rebounds and four assists for Elon (5-13, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Marcus Sheffield II added 11 points and Hunter Woods pulled down 13 rebounds, 10 off the defensive glass, to go with eight points.

Mike Okauru had 15 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-14, 0-6), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Jaylen Sims added 12 points.

UNCW went on a 7-0 run late in the first half to lead 33-27 and held on for a five-point halftime lead. Elon opened the second half on an 11-5 surge and took a 44-43 lead on a Woods 3-pointer and never looked back.

The Seahawks shot 18% after halftime (5-for-28).

Elon matches up against Drexel on the road on Thursday. UNC Wilmington plays Hofstra at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

