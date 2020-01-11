ESPN+ takes over from BeIN as US Copa del Rey broadcaster

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN+ is adding Spain’s Copa del Rey to its U.S. soccer properties.

The tournament joins England’s FA Cup, England’s League Cup, Italy’s Serie A, the Dutch Eredivise and the European Nations League on the streaming service, which is owned by ESPN, part of The Walt Disney Co.

ESPN+ takes over Germany’s Bundesliga from Fox next season and broadcasts some Major League Soccer matches on the streaming service.

The Copa del Rey had been televised by BeIN Sport, except for the final, which has been on ESPN.

ESPN+ said Friday it expects to stream up to 65 Copa del Rey matches per season, starting with the second round this weekend, and many of the games will have English- and Spanish-language commentators available. This season’s final is scheduled for April 18.

